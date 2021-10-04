In a sweet birthday post, Blake Shelton refers to his wife Gwen Stefani as “my better half.”

Blake Shelton gushed over his wife, Gwen Stefani, on social media over the weekend as he celebrated her birthday.

The No Doubt singer turned 52 on Sunday, and her husband commemorated the occasion with a touching Instagram message. Shelton posted a black-and-white snapshot of the two of them dancing at their wedding.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY WIFE!!! In the caption, he said, “I adore you @gwenstefani!”

Stefani replied with a red heart emoji, “Love u x.”

Many of the couple’s fans and followers wished Stefani a happy birthday on the post.

“Aww… Gwen, have a wonderful birthday! One fan said, “We love you so much.”

“You two are just lovely!!! Gwen, Happy Birthday!!!” a second user commented

“Wishing you a very happy birthday, lovely Gwen!” On September 9th, I was fortunate to celebrate 25 years of marriage and 10 years cancer-free with you and Blake in Nashville. It was a fantasy I never imagined would come true, but it did!!” another fan commented.

Another person said, “Your birthday posts to Gwen are honestly the best Blake.”

Stefani and Shelton married on July 3 at Shelton’s property in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The “God Gave Me You” singer gushed about married life with his wife just weeks after their wedding.

In an interview ahead of the “CMA Summer Jam,” which aired on ABC last month, he remarked, “Married life so far is… it’s incredible.” “I mean, it’s exactly what it was before, which was fantastic. She’s just not able to get away from me anymore.”

Shelton is married for the third time, while Stefani is married for the second time.

Gavin Rossdale was her husband for 13 years till they split in 2016.

Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, are the children of the former spouse.

Meanwhile, from 2003 to 2006, the country artist was married to Kaynette Williams, and from 2011 to 2015, he was married to Miranda Lambert.

According to an unnamed insider, Shelton feels “different” with Stefani than he did with his past partners.

“In this connection, he feels different,” an unnamed person stated. “Blake feels a lot safer around Gwen. He can trust her, and they both respect one other.”

Shelton may be seen on NBC’s “The Voice,” which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.