In a storm, an explosion heard as a ‘tornado’ sends trampolines and debris flying.

Merseyside was flooded today, and a tornado ripped through a residential street in Widnes – and there’s more terrible weather on the way.

Trees fell, fences were damaged, and brickwork was fallen at people’s homes as a result of the “mini tornado.”

Residents on Kensington Close and Greenwich Avenue reported hearing a sound that sounded like enormous hailstones or an approaching jet, followed by a tremendous burst of noise that sounded like an explosion.

A trampoline was seen flying 150 feet in the air, according to The Washington Newsday.

By the intensity of the weather phenomena, a strip of fence had been ripped from a wall and draped across the edge of Moorfield Road, and a pillar bordering someone’s property had been thrown over, smashing a car window.

Residents have started sweeping and tossing crushed bricks into skips to tidy up the debris-strewn cul-de-sac.

Although no casualties have been recorded, no official statement has yet to be published.

When The Washington Newsday arrived, there was a police barricade in place.

Roofs on people’s houses have been damaged, with tiles falling off and fences and plant pots blown over in yards, according to photos obtained on the spot.

Benjamin Karalius skip rentals had dropped off two skips for residents, both of which were packed full of bricks.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, detailed the tornado’s arrival.

“I was down the side of the home fooling around with some skirting board stuff,” he explained.

“I came around the front because the wind was getting a little too fierce.”

“When I turned around, the car’s roof had been smashed, the back windows had been smashed, and the back quarter panels had been smashed.”

“I was down the hall when it all started.”

“I figured, ‘I’ll just ride this out.'”

“I didn’t see anything at first, but then everything started blowing over the gate, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God.'”

“It was driving down the back road clearly, and the next minute bins started flying in the air, trees were falling down,” Dom Smith said.

“One of those, what are they called, trampolines that literally fly 150 feet,” says the narrator.”

