In a rare Los Angeles sighting, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen with a PDA.

On Sunday, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were caught making out in Los Angeles. Their most recent sighting came after a heartfelt holiday in Italy earlier this month.

When the pair returned to the United States, they made a rare public appearance in L.A. over the weekend, wearing similar attire once more. Styles and Wilde were spotted strolling through Los Feliz on Sunday, dressed in matching ripped denim bottoms and white tops.

With his graphic Beastie Boys band shirt and a blue cap, white sneakers, and white-rimmed sunglasses, Styles walked easily with the actress-director in a snapshot. Wilde wore a flowy white blouse with a V-shaped neckline, a darker, high-waisted pair of ripped jeans, brown sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers for their date.

The couple was photographed walking cheerfully with their arms wrapped around each other on their way back from lunch at All Time.

Styles and Wilde’s romantic Italian holiday was documented in images that went viral in July. The two were caught hugging and kissing on a luxury yacht in Monte Argentario, wearing matching navy blue outfits. Styles wore a navy crew-neck sweater with black Nike shorts, while Wilde wore a high-waisted navy blue bikini in the photos.

Since their romance became public in January, Styles and Wilde have kept their relationship fairly private. After meeting on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling,” the two apparently began dating in late 2020. In January, they made their public debut as a pair at Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding.

A source told ET in June that their romance was blossoming when they were in London, where Styles was filming “My Policeman” and Wilde was spending time with her two children from her previous relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

The source told the newspaper, “They had an amazing time.” “They’ve been taking walks in the park and not hiding their connection, and they’ve become even closer as a couple.”