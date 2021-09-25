In a post-match outburst, Norwich manager Daniel Farke accuses Everton of diving.

Daniel Farke, the manager of Norwich City, has accused Allan of diving to gain a penalty that he believes should not have been granted, as well as arguing that Everton should have been reduced to ten men in their 2-0 win over his team.

Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored either side of the break to give the Blues their first three Premier League wins at Goodison Park since 1989, while the Canaries suffered their 16th successive Premier League defeat under the same manager.

When Allan fell down after a challenge from Ozan Kabak, referee David Coote first shook his head, but after a VAR review and conversation with one of his assistants, the referee pointed to the spot.

“It was absolutely the incorrect judgment to overturn this situation,” Farke lamented.

“It was said before the season began that ‘once a player tries to manipulate a scenario, such as a straight leg, to manufacture a penalty, or when he has no chance to even make a chance, this penalty is never awarded.’

“This is precisely the situation. It wasn’t even a possibility.

“Allan put the ball in for a goal kick for us, but he realized it was too far away, so he used Ozan Kabak’s leg, which was a little too high in the air, to dive over it and go down.”

“The referee made the correct decision, he felt this, and just pointed for a goal kick, he was in a wonderful position,” he added.

“I was upset that VAR reversed it and the referee had to re-watch the incident because he correctly indicated for a goal kick.

“Of course, when you see a game on a television in slow motion, rather than at regular speed, and you add in the pressure of the entire stadium clamoring for a penalty, it’s not an easy position for the referee, and I’m sad he overruled it.

“At first, I thought, ‘There’s no way,’ but he’s an experienced player (Allan), and maybe you have to do this in order to maximize these opportunities for your team.’

“But you have as a referee.”

