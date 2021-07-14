In a post about ‘Betrayal,’ Naomie Olindo of ‘Southern Charm’ appears to allude to her ex Metul Shah’s infidelity.

Naomie Olindo appeared to imply that her ex-boyfriend Metul Shah was unfaithful to her prior to their breakup.

The split between the “Southern Charm” alum and Shah made news over the weekend. On Tuesday, Olindo posted on her Instagram Story about betrayal.

She said, “Nothing will be worse than losing my father, but this is a close second.” “Betrayal is never easy for anyone, and I sincerely apologize to anyone else who has received those heinous messages.”

“I’m certain I’ll come to regret writing this tomorrow, but so many of you have contacted out to say you’re in the same boat. She went on to say, “I’m very sorry.”

Olindo’s publicist told People that she and Shah had broken up just weeks after she relocated to New York City to be with him.

Naomie’s agent, Paul Desisto, told People, “Naomie and Metul are no longer together.” “She has returned to Charleston and intends to stay for the time being.”

The publication announced in May that she was relocating from her homeland of South Carolina to New York City. Shah accepted a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, and she decided to follow him there.

Many people were surprised by their breakup, especially since Shah had just posted images of the two of them together on Instagram last month. The two of them were photographed on the beach with a bunch of buddies.

“I’m now recovering my bearings on land after a great week on @marebluyacht. I can’t say enough good things about crew and co!!” In the caption, he wrote:

Meanwhile, the internet had varied feelings about their split. Some suspected that he had an affair with Olindo and blamed him for their split. Others, on the other hand, were unsurprised by their estrangement.

“Shame on Metul; @naomie olindo is a stunning young lady! Also, she’s a wonderful person. “Ughhh,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another commented, “Not surprised.”

Prior to dating Shah, Olindo was married to Craig Conover, her co-star on “Southern Charm.” They broke up in 2017. Olindo and Conover kept their split private until she shared a selfie of herself with a new boyfriend, prompting some of her fans to wonder if she and Conover were still together.

Olindo said, “Unfortunately, we are not.” “However, we remain great friends.”