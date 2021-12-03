In a new video, Adele shows off her no-makeup look.

During her glam session with beauty specialist Nikkie de Jager, Adele went bare-faced. De Jager demonstrated the power of beauty by going through a makeover metamorphosis in a video posted on her YouTube channel “NikkieTutorials” on Thursday.

The video begins with de Jager telling Adele, who is wearing no makeup, that she will be applying cosmetics on one side of her face while leaving the other bare. Adele said, “You definitely see the power of cosmetics when she does that with half my face.”

“If I don’t dye my brows — like these are done — I look like Voldemort,” she said of her brows. Adele says she used to have her brows colored every week because they were naturally pale and golden. “During the pandemic, I actually learnt how to colour my own brows.” “I used to go once a week since I am quite fair,” she explained.

“I did a lot of research one day, watched a YouTube video, and ordered everything on Amazon.” “Now I do it on my own once a week,” she continued.

“I simply want a good eyeliner, like a liquid cat eye,” Adele added as de Jager glammed up her eye with a smokey look. “A well-sculpted eye.” She also stated that a nice eyeliner is a “essential” for her and that she cannot live without it. “Also, without boasting, I have amazing makeup eyes.” I have my grandmother’s eyes. I’m dealing with a real socket right now. My grandmother gave it to me. She said, “Every time I meet a makeup artist, they really go to town on my eyes.” Adele also mentioned that on her days off, she prefers to keep things simple.

“My hair is fairly wavy and curly when it’s out natural, so I’ll do that.” I’ll just put Charlotte Tilbury on, that glowy thing, and then a great bronze highlight all over my face. She commented, “I look like I just walked off the beach.”

Adele thanked de Jager for her work near the end of the video. “Wow, that’s insane!” I have a strong resemblance to the Joker – in a good way! That was accomplished in a relatively short period of time. “Wow!” she exclaimed to the YouTube sensation.