In a new TikTok video, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reunite.

Backstage at “Saturday Night Live,” Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reconnected. Swift and her longtime BFF are seen lip syncing to a funny video previously made to the social video sharing app in a new TikTok video shared Saturday evening.

Swift refers to Gomez as “a horrible bitch” in the short film, which shows the besties lounging on a couch backstage.

Swift adds, “Oh no, my bestie is a horrible bitch,” before the camera swings across to Gomez, who chuckles off her feet. The “All Too Well” singer captioned the video, “OH NO @selenagomez,” before adding the hashtags “#SNL” and “#swifttok.” Swift made an appearance as a musical guest on Saturday’s episode.