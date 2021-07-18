In a new TikTok video, Selena Gomez roasts her younger self, saying, “You’re Not Cool Bro.”

Selena Gomez has once again proven that she isn’t afraid to make fun of herself.

The “Rare” singer, 28, delightfully mocked her younger self and some of the comments she made about her hair on a red carpet in 2007 in a TikTok video posted Thursday.

She’s wearing a neon-colored wig and lip-syncing to sounds from a previous interview in the video.

In the original footage, Gomez said to a reporter, “I’ve got a little blue going on,” referring to a streak of blue in her hair.

“I don’t know, I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something new, especially for the Teen Vogue party,” Gomez said when questioned about the blue colour.

“To my younger self: you’re not cool bro,” she captioned her latest TikTok video, which has since earned over 6.4 million likes.

You’re not cool, buddy, to my younger self.

Selenators flocked to Gomez’s TikTok video in droves, assuring her that she was still cool back then.

One said, “Sis, trust us, you were the coolest.”

Don’t make such a snide remark about Sel! “She was a trailblazer,” said another.

“Love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

“You have to be kind to your younger self, she was still learning and under a lot of pressure, but utterly awesome,” wrote another.

With a rolling on the floor laughing emoji, another commented, “I adore how u replicated that retro.”

Last year, Gomez’s previous interview was revived on the social media platform.

“Girls getting a new haircut after a mental breakdown,” TikTok user @niixholas captioned the video of Gomez discussing her hair color.

The singer-actress isn’t scared to try new hairstyles. Gomez debuted a new hair color in April: platinum blonde.

Rare Beauty’s official Instagram account posted a photo of her look. “It’s a new look. “I need to pick out some new Rare Beauty lip and blush colors right now,” the caption stated.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Gomez’s haircut at the time was created by her hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon, who used Joico products. But that wasn’t the first time she traded her dark brunette for a blonde look, as she did it for the 2017 American Music Awards.