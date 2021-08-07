In a new song from his ‘Donda’ album, Kanye West claims that Kim Kardashian is still ‘in love with’ him.

Kanye West appeared to make a reference to his separated wife Kim Kardashian in a new song he debuted during the second listening session for his album “Donda.”

West conducted his second “Donda” event on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he released a new single from his upcoming 10th studio album, titled “Lord I Need You.” The song seemed to allude to his and Kardashian’s protracted divorce, as well as how he has been dealing with it.

According to People, West rapped on the single, “Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to demonstrate that you’re still in love with me.”

According to the site, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star attended both “Donda” listening events. North, 8, and Chicago, 3, Kardashian’s daughters, as well as Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, were in attendance.

In addition to the new song, West revised the lyrics of the song “Love Unconditionally,” which he debuted at the first event in July and is largely assumed to be about their divorce.

Donda West, the late mother of the Yeezy founder, begins the song by giving him some love and marriage advice. On the track, his mother stated, “Two teachings that he passed on to his children.” “The first is that you never abandon your family, no matter what. The second was that you love unreservedly no matter what.”

“I’m losing my family,” West rapped during the first listening party. According to CNN and Buzzfeed, he rewrote the lyrics for the second event to “I’m losing all my family / Darling, come back to me.”

“She’s shouting at me / Honey, why could you leave? / Darling, how could you leave?” are some of the other lyrics that have been released for the song. Baby, come back tonight / Please come back tonight, sweetheart / How could you leave?”

West’s supporters have been waiting for “Donda” to be released, but he has been delaying it. It was supposed to be available on streaming providers on Friday.

The Grammy winner’s record is dedicated to his late mother, who died in 2007 at the age of 58. This is his first release after the release of his gospel album “Jesus Is King” in 2019 and his divorce from Kim Kardashian in February.

Following their split, West and Kardashian have stayed friendly and are co-parenting their four children.

"Kanye and [Kardashian] have successfully co-parented, and they both want the best for their children.