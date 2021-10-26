In a new social media post, Kylie Jenner is accused of blackfishing for her dark complexion.

Kylie Jenner has gotten yet another round of criticism for supposedly blackfishing.

On Sunday, the expectant “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a video to her Instagram Story. Many people remarked that her skin tone in the video was darker than usual. Several others immediately accused her of blackfishing, which is a current word for someone who claims to be black by modifying their appearance through cosmetics, editing, or surgery, according to Page Six.

“Take a look at the illustration.

Kylie is clearly attempting to look black.

What else could explain why she’s 10 shades darker than her true skin tone? There’s no tan here, “one said on Twitter.

Another commenter brought up Jesy Nelson and the harsh criticism she received for the same issue, and wondered why no one had mentioned Kylie doing the same. Another user concurred, stating Kylie did something rude and got away with it. Thousands of favorable comments were left on Kylie’s post, according to the online user.

Many others, meanwhile, defended the “Life of Kylie” actress.

They believe that nothing she did was objectionable, and that detractors should just leave her alone.

“You have complete control over your gender.

Why aren’t you able to choose your ethnicity?

I mean, it’s all a load of nonsense.

Why did you say yes to one and no to the other? “One person suggested that the public simply allow Kylie to do what she wants.

Another user concurred, adding that in this generation, it shouldn’t be a big concern for females to become boys and boys to marry boys because those things are just like each other; they aren’t the standards, but they are widely accepted.

“Whether she’s white or black, she’s always lovely and attractive,” one fan remarked.

Kylie merely wants a dark tan, according to another user, and it is not unlawful.

Nelson, a former member of Little Mix, was also slammed for supposedly blackfishing when she released the music video for her song “Boyz” earlier this month. Many people accused her of changing her manner to make herself appear racially ambiguous, which she denied.

Nelson apologized to individuals who were offended by her appearance, claiming that she didn’t use any fake tan and that her hair was naturally curly. She also noted that when she was with Little Mix, she didn’t get the same reaction, and that she’s “just 100 percent being herself.”