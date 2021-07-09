In a new podcast, Amanda Knox reveals she had a miscarriage and shares her painful experience.

In the most recent episode of her podcast, Amanda Knox sobbed as she described the pain of losing a child after a miscarriage.

Knox and her husband, Christopher Robinson, discussed the miscarriage and their naive conception beliefs in a 33-minute podcast titled “Infertility Part 1: No Heartbeat.”

“We assumed there was a direct route from unprotected intercourse to baby. We were mistaken. They said, “Very incorrect,” before speaking up about the agony of a miscarriage. Knox miscarried her baby at the age of six weeks.

“I was aware that other people were facing difficulties, but all I could think was, ‘I hope they don’t get furious at me when things are easy for me.’ “I just figured it would be simple for me,” Knox explained.

A friend once told her she had “birthing hips” and a “motherly aura,” according to the criminal justice activist.

On Mother’s Day, the couple notified their parents of their pregnancy. Following that, Knox had an ultrasound visit. When the doctor continually probed her about the time of her previous menstruation, she sensed there was a problem.

“How long has it been since you had your period? Are you certain about the timeframe? ‘I’m thinking,’ she confessed, ‘that’s not good.’

Although the doctor was unable to detect a heartbeat, he requested that Knox return the following week for another ultrasound.

“We went back in a week later – waiting for a week sucked — and it hadn’t grown. She stated, “It didn’t have a heartbeat.” “That perplexed me because I wondered, ‘Why would there be a dead infant hanging out in there?’ Why wasn’t it going away if it wasn’t viable?’ My body had no idea, and it seemed strange to me that something that your body is so in tune with had no idea?”

To get the fetus out of her body, she had to go through a labor induction.

After taking the tablets given by her doctor to induce labor, the 34-year-old stated she was in “horrific agony.”

She said, “I went into the bathroom to take the pills, and then I just kind of laid on the bed and waited for anything to happen.”

Knox did not take any painkillers at first, but she was "shivering in anguish" after 30 minutes and had to take the medication to soothe the severe pain.