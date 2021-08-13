In a new photo, Kourtney Kardashian fires back at body shamers who claim she’s pregnant.

Kourtney Kardashian is proud of her figure.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a series of sultry mirror pictures in a black Skims bralette and a red dress draped around her waist on Instagram on Thursday. In the caption, she said, “[S]ay hello to my closet.”

Many of Kardashian’s fans praised her in the comments section.

One person said, “I adore sitting in your closet with you while you pack and unpack.” Stephanie Shepherd Suganami wrote, “My beautiful wife.” Another person commented, “Nice nails.”

Some Instagram users hypothesized that she might be pregnant, but Kardashian was having none of it.

In response to a follower who posted, “[SHE’S] PREGNANT,” Kardashian slammed the body shamer, stating, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Kardashian already has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Travis Barker, her boyfriend, has two children with former Shanna Moakler: Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

This wasn’t the first time a message from the Poosh creator sparked suspicion that she was expecting her fourth kid.

When Kardashian shared an Instagram selfie of herself in an orange bodysuit in front of the same mirror in her closet in January 2020, one of her fans inquired, “Are you pregnant?” “No, I wish,” she says. The reality star said, “It’s the angle.”

In April of last year, another raunchy shot she posted on Instagram prompted rumors that she was expecting. She was photographed wearing an orange button-up dress that she had left open in the middle, displaying her midriff and her panties.

Kardashian also clarified the allegations at the time by replying to a commenter with the emoji praying hands and saying, “Put the blessing out there though.”

Despite body shamers assuming that she’s pregnant anytime she exposes her tummy, Kardashian has made it clear that she loves her curves.

“This is how I look when I’ve gained a few pounds, and I genuinely like it. According to E! News, she added in another post that featured a shot of herself in a bikini reclining down and reading a book, “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the form of my body.”