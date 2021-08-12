In a new Ivy Park ad, Beyonce color coordinates her outfits with her children.

It appears that fashion is in the Carter bloodline.

Beyonce and her children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir recently participated in a promo for her IVY PARK x Adidas apparel collection, which is based on a cowboy rodeo motif.

This Cowboy Rodeo Collection serves as a reminder to people who may have forgotten that Beyonce is from Houston. The video showed Queen Bey wearing all blue clothing to match her twins. A different photo showed the pleased mother walking alongside Blue, who appears to be a miniature version of the celebrity.

Both Beyonce’s and IVY PARK’s official Instagram accounts shared the video. “The rodeo isn’t just for the grown-ups,” the caption stated. #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids Introducing IVY PARK Kids.”

The children’s clothing line will be available online on August 19 and in select retailers on August 20.

Rodeo champion and actor Glynn Turman, Houston rappers Tobe Nwigwe and his family, Vogue cover actress Paloma Elsesser, R&B artist Snoh Aalegra, and country star Orville Peck all appear in the sultry video.

The “Halo” singer recently spoke with Harpers Bazaar for the magazine’s Icon Issue cover story, explaining why she wanted to include family-friendly ensembles in the new range.

She told the magazine, “I’m pleased that IVY PARK x Adidas will now incorporate kids’ items with this release.” “We love to match our clothing on family holidays. My kids frequently accompany me on location for shots, and we’d end up putting them in extra-extra-smalls to match. As a result, it’s only natural for IVY PARK to offer a variety of important silhouettes in children’s sizes.”

Blue made an unexpected cameo alongside her mother for the “Icy Park” Collection back in February. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyonce’s mother, complimented her granddaughter on social media for her bravery and confidence, since the six-year-old was supposedly not supposed to be in the shoot but chose to model for her mother’s clothing business.

Knowles-Lawson captioned her Instagram image, “My Beautiful Grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a tiny supermodel in her Ivy Park.”

“Blue hair, blue hair, blue hair, blue hair, blue hair, blue hair, blue hair She snuck her way into the shoot. She wasn’t supposed to be in it at all! She was just hanging around when she got dressed and stated, “I’m not going to tell you what I can do; I’m going to show you.” My Blue Blue, I like your abrasive spirit!!!!” Knowles-Lawson penned the piece.