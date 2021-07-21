In a new interview, Jennifer Lopez refuses to discuss her relationship with Ben Affleck.

In a new interview, Jennifer Lopez was evasive when asked about her restored affair with Ben Affleck.

The 51-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Today” to promote her new song “Love Makes the World Go Round” with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hoda Kotb, the show’s host, was curious about the true score between the two ex-wives.

Lopez refused to discuss her connection with the 48-year-old actor when Kotb tried to persuade her to talk about it, but the “Let’s Get Loud” singer swiftly shifted the subject.

“Look, I just have to say, every time I see a photo of you and Ben, I think to myself, ‘She looks happier!’ She appears to be in a better mood!’ “Are we more content?” Kotb enquired.

“The song has been released. In answer to Kotb’s question, Lopez was quoted by Page Six as responding, “I believe the message of loving one another and coming together and love has never been more relevant than it is right now.”

Kotb persuaded Lopez to speak up about the situation by reminding her that she is her friend and that she can tell her anything.

“Wait, you know it’s me you’re talking to?” According to Kotb. “I know, you may call me,” Lopez said. You have my telephone number.”

Lopez was then sighted on her way to her offices in Los Angeles on the same day after evading the question.

Affleck’s suspected girlfriend was photographed wearing a flowing pink summer dress and towering heels in images obtained by the Daily Mail. She was wearing huge sunglasses and carried a Valentino purse with a diamante water cup.

The actress from “Hustlers” and the actor from “Gone Girl” were engaged from 2002 to 2004, however they split up after that. In 2005, Affleck married Jennifer Garner, but the couple legally divorced in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck startled their fans when they were seen together in April, and their appearance fuelled dating suspicions. Lopez declared it quits with ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, prompting their reunion.

After rekindling their romance, an unnamed source told Us Weekly last week that Lopez and Affleck are now ready to spend “the rest of their lives together.”