In a new HBO Max TV series, the ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ are resurrected.

A discussion of the Garbage Pail Kids is a must-have for any ’80s nostalgia session. What began as a series of delightfully filthy trading cards has grown into a children’s animation and live-action film. Now, HBO Max is gearing up to bring the zany characters to television in a new series.

An animated remake of ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ is in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Topps and Danny McBride are working on a new version of the Garbage Pail Kids for HBO Max. McBride is an actor and writer best known for Pineapple Express and The Righteous Gemstones, as well as the new Halloween revival.

According to THR, the TV show will not go into too much disgusting area and will instead be aimed at people of all ages. Expect a morning cartoon atmosphere with family appeal.

This will be the Garbage Pail Kids’ third appearance on screen. Mackenzie Astin featured in The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, a 1987 original feature film. CBS produced one season of an animated show in 1988 that never aired in the United States.

Cabbage Patch Kids were mocked by the Garbage Pail Kids.

In the 1980s, little kids who collected Cabbage Patch Kids may recall receiving their new dolls accompanied with adoption certificates. Each doll appeared distinct and special to a child because they all had different hairdos, clothing, and personalities.

Some had dimples, while others had ponytails and appeared to be babies. There was even a legend about how they got their name from the cabbage patch where they were grown.

Cabbage Patch Kids dominated the toy industry, until Garbage Pail Kids emerged. They were like the dark equivalent of the squeaky clean cabbage babies, created by a different business. And the method Garbage was disposed of was a big hit with the kids…