In a new book, Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry during his ‘Wild-Oats Sowing Phase.’

In her explosive book, Katie Couric describes her first encounter with Prince Harry, which took place almost a decade ago.

According to the Daily Mail, who got a copy of her biography “Going There,” the former “Today” show co-host wrote about meeting the Duke of Sussex, now 37, during a polo match in Brazil in 2012 during what she characterized as his “wild-oats sowing phase.”

According to Couric’s book, the scent of cigarettes and booze seemed to “ooze from every pore” of Prince Harry’s body at the moment. Their rendezvous took place barely two months before the royal’s infamous vacation to Las Vegas, where he was photographed naked.

According to E! News, a representative for Prince Harry had no comment on the book remark.

For an ABC show celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, Couric was assigned to interview Prince Harry.

She stated the duke was “renowned for his cheeky sense of humor and love of partying” when she opened her interview with Prince Harry on ABC.

“We got to see the warm and personal side of him when we talked about what his grandmother means to him,” she continued during their chat.

“When we were young, it was very easy to take our grandmother for granted,” Prince Harry said at the time of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. To us, she was just a grandmother, and it’s only been in the last five, eight, or ten years that I’ve realized how significant she is.” He also expressed his desire to find someone with whom he could create a family in the future. “I’ve yearned for children since I was a small child. “I’m looking for the ideal person who is willing to take on the role,” Prince Harry explained.

Meghan Markle, whom Prince Harry married in May 2018, has now shown to be the “perfect person” for him. Archie, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 4 months, are now being raised by the couple in California.

After they started dating, the former actress persuaded Prince Harry to adopt a better lifestyle, according to an unnamed source who spoke to People in 2018.

According to the insider, Markle, a yoga enthusiast who eats a semi-vegan diet, assisted Prince Harry in “getting rid of any remains of his party lifestyle.”

Prince Harry "reduced weight, started a healthier diet, and even quit smoking cigarettes" before their royal wedding, according to the source, who added, "They both felt wonderful coming up to the."