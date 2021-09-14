In a new ABC drama, Hilary Swank will play a journalist.

Hilary Swank will play a journalist who relocates to Alaska for a fresh start in a new ABC drama.

Tom McCarthy, an Oscar winner who is also the show’s director and executive producer, is writing the next drama.

According to TV Line, in the untitled drama, the award-winning actress portrays a journalist who “moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-ending error and finds forgiveness personally and professionally with a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.”

Swank will also serve as an executive producer for the film, having recently appeared in Season 8 of “Beverly Hills 90210” and Netflix’s sci-fi series “Away.”

Bert Salke, the former president of Fox 21, will also serve as an executive producer on the future show. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project’s executive producers include Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of the Anchorage Daily News, and Kyle Hopkins, Special Projects Editor of the Anchorage Daily News.

The planned Alaska drama is the first major project under the direction of Craig Erwich, who joined ABC Entertainment as president in December 2020.

If the idea is picked up for a series, it will be Swank’s second appearance on ABC, following “Camp Wilder,” which aired from 1992 to 1993. Swank portrayed Danielle, a friend of one of the main characters, in the show. Due to low ratings, “Camp Wilder” was canceled after 19 episodes.

Swank is most recognized for her roles in the films “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby,” which earned her two Academy Awards for best actress. She also appeared in “Freedom Writers,” “Conviction,” “The Core,” “Iron Jawed Angels,” and “The Black Dahlia,” among other films.

McCarthy, meanwhile, received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his work on the film “Spotlight” in 2015. He had previously been nominated for the same award for Pixar’s “Up.” His most recent film, “Stillwater,” starring Matt Damon and was based on the Amanda Knox case.

The new Alaska drama follows a recent trend of Academy Award-winning actresses taking on TV roles. Among them is Susan Sarandon who is set to appear as the lead character of a country music drama over at Fox titled, “Monarch.” Renee Zellweger will also star in “The Thing About Pam,” an NBC true-crime drama.