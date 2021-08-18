In a “nasty and unjustified” attack on Mathew Street, a man was bitten in the face.

A guy was bitten in the face after a ‘nasty’ attack in Liverpool city centre, leaving him with injuries.

An unknown attacker grabbed the victim around the neck and bit him in the face outside Hardy’s Bar on Mathew Street in a “unprovoked” attack.

The incident occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. on Monday, July 12, according to police, before the suspect fled.

Following the attack, the 35-year-old required sutures to his face.

“Between midnight and 1am on Monday 12th July, a 35-year-old man was approached outside Hardy’s Bar on Mathew Street by an unknown guy who grabbed him around his neck and bit his face, inflicting an injury that required stitches,” a Merseyside police spokeswoman said.

“In the local neighborhood, CCTV and witness inquiries were conducted.”

Detectives have released CCTV photographs of a guy they believe may be able to assist them in their investigation.

“This was a vicious and unjustified assault that left a man needing stitches in his face,” said detective inspector Steven O’Neill.

“We conducted a lot of CCTV and witness investigations. I feel there would have been a number of people in the Mathew Street vicinity late on Sunday night or early Monday morning who could have helped us.

“Anyone who recognizes the man, or the man himself, should get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact @MerPolCC on social media or call 0800 555 111 anonymously, citing reference 21000491635.