In a moving speech at the NYC Gala, Prince Harry discusses ‘Invisible Wounds.’

At the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City on Wednesday, Prince Harry gave an emotive speech regarding mental health. The Duke of Sussex stressed the significance of mending “invisible wounds” in his speech, encouraging his audience to strive to be mentally fit.

Prince Harry, who was in attendance with his wife Meghan Markle to give the 2021 Intrepid Valor Awards, spoke to the crowd about how service members should pay attention to pain that others don’t perceive.

“I’d also like to speak quickly about something else that has existed in the shadows until recently: the invisible wounds to which we are all vulnerable,” he remarked.

“On the inside, there are scars that no one sees.” For far too long, invisible injuries were considered as just that: invisible, and they were doomed to be swept under the rug out of fear of shame, remorse, or simply a lack of understanding. Nonetheless, we now understand that the mind functions similarly to a muscle. “Whether in battle or at home, whether in uniform or not,” he concluded, “it endures trauma and pain.”

He went on to say that, just as the body need physical training, the mind requires the same amount of recovery and care, “no matter who you are or what you do.”

“Our physical and mental health are inextricably linked, and just as we want to be physically healthy, we must also strive to be mentally well,” he stated.

That, he added, is why he founded HeadFIT, a program that focuses on the mental health of military personnel. When people return home after years of living a mission-driven lifestyle, he says it’s natural for them to yearn for “self-purpose, focus, service to others, and being part of a team.”

“My experience in the military made me who I am today,” Prince Harry said, reflecting on his time in the military. “I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with—wherever in the globe we were.”

Prince Harry served in the British Army as a Captain and completed two tours of service in Afghanistan before retiring in 2015.