In a Liverpool landmark, a prosecco terrace is due to open.

Within the next few weeks, a new “prosecco terrace” in one of Liverpool’s iconic buildings could open.

The new venture will be located on part of a terrace at Croxteth Hall, according to members of the city council’s culture and tourist select committee.

It comes as the council prepares to make a larger push to upgrade and invest in the hall, as well as to utilise it in new ways. It was just placed fully under the supervision of the local administration early last year, and parts of it were in terrible shape.

Angie Redhead of the council expressed hope that the new prosecco terrace, dubbed the Hatch at the Hall, will be able to open in time for the conclusion of the summer season.

It will be based on the Queen Anne terrace, a section of which will be the subject of future repair and restoration work. The terrace is currently closed to the public for the most part.

“We are opening a small prosecco terrace on the portion of the patio that we can use,” Ms Redhead said.

“We’ll call it The Hatch at the Hall since we’ll be serving via one of the beautiful sash windows.

That will open in a few weeks to coincide with the end of the summer season.”

New enterprises, such as the Hatch, Ms Redhead added, will allow the hall to generate revenue, allowing it to support a much broader variety of renovations.

A number of renovations to the hall and the larger estate have also been made, as well as the development of a permanent, monthly farmers’ market in the courtyard.

There will also be work on the site to renovate and extend the shop and cafe, with the cafe work likely to cost £80,000.