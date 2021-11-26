In a Liverpool injury report, Jurgen Klopp reveals Harvey Elliott’s comeback strategy.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the club has no plans to push “long-term potential” Harvey Elliott back too soon.

And the Liverpool manager believes the 18-year-maturity old’s helped him cope with such a devastating injury at a time when he was establishing himself as a first-team regular.

Elliott started three games in a row after coming on as a substitute in the season’s first game against Norwich, before suffering a dislocated ankle against Leeds in mid-September.

For the past few weeks, the teenager has been back at work at the club’s AXA Training Centre, continuing to rehab his injury with the experts at the Kirkby facility.

Klopp responded, “I saw him running this morning.” “He has a foot injury, and there are rusty mornings when you get up, and it does feel rusty, but he is now jogging outside with full body weight on it, which is a good sign.”

“I have no idea when he’ll be back.” Harvey is an ancient soul from a mental standpoint, and I would say he is pretty mature for his age.

“He’s comfortable with the circumstance; he’s accepted it and is dealing with it.”

“Everyone around him attempts to assist him. I think I should try to cheer him up on occasion, but it is rarely necessary because he comes from a wonderful family and is a generally upbeat individual.

“And certainly, we all hope that his young age aids him in recovering swiftly from a physical standpoint, but speed is not so vital.” The most important thing is to give it your all.

“At the moment, and I hope I’m not contradicting myself, I don’t see a scenario in which we would consider hurrying him back.”

“He’s a long-term prospect for us, and every day we can bring him back early is fantastic, but we’re not going to hurry him.”

Klopp was also asked about the tactical parallels between him and the incoming temporary manager of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, during his first non-digital press conference since March 2020 on Friday.

“He had a mentor when he was a very young coach, his name was Helmut Gross,” Klopp continued.

