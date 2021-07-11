In a letter to Gareth Southgate before of the Euro 2020 final, the Queen sends a ‘hidden message.’

England fans quipped that the Queen delivered Gareth Southgate a “secret message” as she wished the squad success ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

The monarch conveyed her “best wishes” for Sunday’s encounter against Italy at Wembley Stadium in a note to the manager.

The men’s football team hasn’t won a major competition since winning the 1966 World Cup, also at Wembley.

The Queen recalls giving the Jules Rimet award to Bobby Moore almost six decades ago in her written tribute to the squad.

“I was lucky to deliver the World Cup to Bobby Moore fifty-five years ago and saw what it meant to the players, management, and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” she said.

“I want to express my congratulations, as well as those of my family, on reaching the final of the European Championships, and to send my best wishes for tomorrow, in the hopes that history will remember not only your victory, but also the spirit, commitment, and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”

Southgate described receiving letters from both the Queen and the Prime Minister as “wonderful,” and declared that he and his side are “here to win” in the final.

“We want to travel and bring the trophy home,” he told reporters at a press conference on Saturday evening.

However, one fan discovered a “secret message” in the Queen’s letter.

The Twitter user drew a circle around a series of letters that said, “It’s coming home.”

Other fans speculated on the humorous tweet, which received over 13,000 likes, with some recognizing ‘Gareth Southgate’ and ‘Go Italy’ in the letter.