In a lawsuit against State Farm, Shannen Doherty was awarded $6.3 million.

Shannen Doherty was successful in her legal struggle with State Farm.

According to People, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star filed a complaint against State Farm after the firm refused to pay for repairs on her Malibu, California house, which was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Damages were granted to Doherty in the amount of $6,346,000. Damages to her house and personal belongings, as well as emotional distress and attorney fees, are covered by the settlement.

In a statement to People, her attorney Devin McRae said, “We applaud the members of the jury for their serious assessment of Shannen’s case.” “We’re glad they regarded the matter in the same light as we do. This should convey a message to institutions that they must not lose sight of the fact that they are dealing with people.”

State Farm also issued a statement in response to the verdict.

The spokesman told People, “We sympathize with Ms. Doherty’s health and wish her the best.” “We are unhappy and respectfully disagree with the jury’s judgment. We’ll look into all of our legal options, including appealing the decision.”

According to TMZ, State Farm has accused Doherty of exploiting her cancer diagnosis as a legal strategy to “get sympathy.”

Doherty stated that she was suffering from stage 4 breast cancer at the time, after earlier stating that she was in remission from the disease in 2017.

Doherty said she’d been living quietly with the diagnosis for a year before publicizing it, and she was hesitant to share the news with the world. She added, however, that she wanted to be ahead of the news because her condition would be discovered during her legal struggle with the insurance company.

Doherty remarked on “Good Morning America” at the time, “I’d rather folks hear it from me.” “I don’t want it twisted; I don’t want it to be a legal document,” she says. I want it to be genuine and real, and I want to be in charge of the story. I’d like folks to know who I am.”

Doherty’s legal success came after she appeared on ABC News on Monday to provide an update on her health. She has been spending her time “with friends and family and working,” according to her.

“I think work has always been quite satisfying to me, but it has now become even more so. Many people who are diagnosed with stage 4 cancer are written off,” she explained. “It is considered that they are unable to work or that they are unable to work to their full potential. Brief News from Washington Newsday.