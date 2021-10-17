In a lavish wedding, Melinda and Bill Gates walk their daughter Jennifer down the aisle.

Melinda and Bill Gates reunited months after their divorce was finalized to attend Jennifer Gates’ wedding.

According to the New York Post, the Microsoft founder and his ex-wife walked their eldest kid down the aisle during the 25-year-opulent old’s nuptials at her mansion in Westchester County, New York, late Saturday afternoon.

Jennifer reportedly married fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar, 30, in a tiny Muslim wedding ceremony on Friday night at the same venue.

The bride looked stunning in her Vera Wang wedding gown, which had a dropped waist, lace top, long sleeves, and a full tulle skirt and was custom-made for her. According to the site, she wore her long auburn hair half up and half down and accessorized with simple earrings.

Jennifer was photographed posing with her bridesmaids. She was surrounded by nine maids dressed in dark green gowns with halter necks and sleeves on at least one of them.

Jennifer’s 124-acre horse property, approximately 35 miles outside of Manhattan, hosted the wedding. Her millionaire father paid $15.82 million for the North Salem mansion shortly after she graduated from Stanford University in 2018, according to Fox Business.

According to the New York Post, some 300 people, including Georgina Bloomberg, began arriving at the estate at 3 p.m. Saturday for the sumptuous affair.

Servers were spotted holding champagne glasses in their hands. Cheering could be heard from the farm shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the site. A half-hour later, a rainstorm descended. Before the storm, wedding photographers photographed the pair in a lovely hug.

At the reception, Coldplay and folk artist Harry Hudson were slated to perform.

Linda Dupree, who lives adjacent to the estate, told the publication, “I can hear people over there now doing last-minute preparations.” “I thought I heard Michael Buble sing, but I think it was simply a recording. All morning, delivery trucks have been coming down the road.” The main stage of the wedding has also been under construction for the past three days, according to Dupree. It reminded her of a “wonderful botanical garden,” she remarked. Aerial photography of the venue revealed newly constructed, interconnecting, glass-enclosed rooms. There were a lot of people in the main glass wedding pavilion. White benches, different-sized dinner tables with what appeared to be pink flowers, and white dinner plates were also there.

Melinda and Jennifer were pictured together in New York City just days before the wedding.