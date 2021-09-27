In a lavish ceremony in Italy, Natasha Hamilton marries Charles Gay.

Natasha Hamilton of Atomic Kitten married her partner Charles Gay in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy, and she documented the occasion on Instagram.

The mother-of-four looked amazing in a snapshot she shared on social media, posing with her new husband on Italy’s beautiful Lake Como.

“Mr & Mrs Gay, 25.09.2021 – Until the end,” Natasha captioned the photo.

Natasha let her amazing red locks down and donned a stunning plunging strappy white wedding gown with a white veil.

In a beautiful navy suit and grey tie, Charles, the CEO of LDN Global Group, looked dashing.

After Natasha’s breakup with singer Ritchie Neville in early 2016, the two started dating and became engaged in November of that year.

They had a brief breakup but rebuilt their relationship and married on Saturday, September 25 in front of their family and friends on the beautiful Lake Como.

Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost, Natasha’s Atomic Kitten bandmates, attended the wedding and shared photos with the stunning bride on Instagram.

Natasha’s photo of herself with Charles drew a lot of attention from her celebrity friends and followers.

“Huge congrats,” tweeted TV personality Calum Best, and singer Fleur East added, “Gorgeous!” Congratulations!”

Natasha’s admirers thanked her as well, with one fan, @jamie holland2000, writing on Twitter, “Congratulations to you both.”

“Congratulations!” said another fan, @katecomer1. You have a stunning appearance.”

There were also pyrotechnics and lovely table decorations for the wedding. In a video released to her Instagram page, Natasha can be seen arriving to the ceremony on a speedboat with her bridesmaids.