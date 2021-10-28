In a landmark decision, a killer who refused to tell police where he kept his wife’s body was denied parole.

After Helen’s Law was utilized for the first time, convicted killer Glynn Razzell was denied parole.

According to the Mirror, Razzell, 61, murdered his wife Linda in 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison the following year, but her corpse has never been located.

After years of agitation by Helen’s mother, Marie McCourt, 78, from Billinge, the law was passed in January.

When a victim’s body is gone, it caused the Parole Board to amend “long-established” recommendations to judges in manslaughter and murder cases.

Helen, 22, was assassinated by pub landlord Simms as she walked home in 1988.

He refused to reveal the location of her grave.

Marie, who had to watch Ian Simms get parole last year, hopes that more parole judges would question killers about the whereabouts of bodies that have gone missing.

Marie was pleased with the Razzell ruling last night.

“I am extremely relieved for Linda’s family that the Parole Board has turned down Razzell’s application for parole,” she told The Mirror. This is the essence of Helen’s Law.

“It should never be a case of ‘well, this person has served his or her sentence.’ ‘Let them go,’ I say. As long as a killer refuses to provide the whereabouts of their victim, they are a threat to society and should not be released.

“Hopefully, now Razzell will do the right thing and divulge the exact location of Linda’s remains, putting an end to the family’s suffering.” My heart breaks for them – and for all the families who are going through this nightmare.” Razzell, of Crewkerne, Somerset, has always denied killing Linda, 41, who went missing on her way to work in March 2002, while the pair was going through a divorce.

Despite the fact that her body was never located, Razzell was convicted based on bloodstains found in the trunk of his car that matched her DNA.

“In this case, the panel had a formal duty to consider the implications of the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information about Victims) Act 2020,” according to the ruling on Razzell. Helen’s Law requires judges to now “explicitly refer” to non-disclosure in parole decision letters.

