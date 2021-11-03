In a ‘homophobic’ attack, a gang targets a men’s home for the second time.

A gang of yobs damaged the house of two guys in what they say was a targeted ‘homophobic’ attack.

During Saturday’s Mischief Night, a gang of 25 to 30 yobs vandalized a house in Stockbridge Village.

The destruction to Clarke Matthews’ residence was the latest in a series of “continuous homophobic attacks” that has been a “living nightmare” for him and his companion, according to The Washington Newsday.

After NHS blunders, two brothers tragically die months apart.

Mr Matthews claims he has been physically intimidated and had his car and house broken throughout his six years in the house.

“I’ve been warned that if I bring the cops in, they’ll come back, burn me out, stab me, smash the windows and throw a rocket in – it just never ends,” he claimed.

The attack on Mr Matthews’ home on Saturday night was the second time it had been attacked during the Halloween season, after it was previously struck on Mischief Night in 2019.

Mr Matthews told The Washington Newsday that his property was targeted when he and a companion went out for a meal earlier this year.

He stated, ” “About 25 to 30 youngsters rushed the house seven minutes after we departed, showered it with eggs, and put a large brick through the bottom window.

“They kicked the crap out of the front door and attempted to destroy the major front window with a pebble from the estate next door.”

During the attack, Mr Matthews’ dog was inside.

Mr. Matthews continued, ” “Clearly, this is a targeted attack. The fact that this house — and alone this house on this street — is home to two gay individuals is the only reason they targeted it.

“We’ve run out of options, and there’s nothing we can do. Every single individual we asked for assistance was either unable or unwilling to assist us.

“We’ve done nothing to deserve to be treated the way we’ve been treated, and we can’t keep going like this.”

“On Saturday 30 October, we received a report of criminal damage at premises,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.”