In a heartwarming video, Kylie Jenner confirms her pregnancy and shows off her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially confirmed that they are having their second child together, weeks after reports initially appeared that she was expecting.

The 24-year-old star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” revealed the baby news in a charming video compilation she posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The video begins with a closeup of Kylie’s hand holding a positive pregnancy test, which she shows Scott, who immediately hugs her and kisses her belly. Fans also got a behind-the-scenes look at Kylie’s doctor’s appointment, which she attended with the rapper and their baby, Stormi.

Stormi showed her grandma, Kris Jenner, a sonogram in another scene, confirming that the Kardashian-Jenner family was growing by one.

“Stormi, we’re expecting a child!” Kris stated his opinion. “Today is one of the most wonderful days of my life.”

Stormi putting a delighted kiss to her mother’s belly and Kylie flaunting her baby bump were also included in the compilation.

Kylie did not provide any other information regarding her pregnancy, instead simply captioning the video with a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji.

Messages from her friends and relatives flooded the comments area, expressing their delight at the pregnancy news.

Kris stated, “I’m crying all over again.”

“What a unique and incredible blessing and gift God has bestowed upon you!!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Crying.” “My beloved angel sister, this is so lovely.”

Khloe Kardashian said, “Awwwww,” while Kendall Jenner added, “I can’t handle it.”

Scott also added a bunch of heart emoticons to her tweet. “I love you guys!!!!” Hailey Bieber wrote in an Instagram message to Kylie and the rapper. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, was dubbed the “greatest mama” by Bella Hadid, who added, “So thrilled for [you].”

Kim Kardashian wrote on her own Instagram Story about her excitement to her sister’s announcement, writing, “OMGGGGG more babies!!!!” There are more cousins!!! @kyliejenner & @travisscott, congrats.”

Kylie announced her pregnancy in August, with many sites stating that Stormi would have a sibling. The 24-year-old beauty mogul “loves being pregnant,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that she “enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public spotlight.”

“Everyone is giddy with joy for her. The insider continued, “She and Travis are in a wonderful place, and this is something they talked about and truly prepared for.”