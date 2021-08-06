In a grocery aisle, Heron Foods employees discover a girl who is “scared” and crying.

A mother wishes to express her gratitude to the supermarket employees who assisted her seven-year-old daughter after she was afraid and crying at the store.

Samantha Williams was with her daughter Layla-May in Heron Foods on County Road in Walton on Thursday when employees saw another customer stealing.

Samantha, 29, said her daughter cried and clung to her for comfort after the incident, which happened immediately behind them.

When three staff members saw the seven-year-old was plainly distraught by what had happened, they walked over to check on her and even brought her some chocolate.

“They knelt down with her and asked if she was okay and if she needed anything,” Samantha told The Washington Newsday. They couldn’t say enough how sorry they were, and it wasn’t even their fault.

“They took her over to the sweets isle to pick something out, and one of them bought her some chocolate and water, so she was set.”

Samantha posted about what happened on a Facebook community group to thank the employees and recognize them for their thoughtfulness.

“I thought it was really wonderful that one of them paid for her items and went out of their way to do something they didn’t have to do,” she continued.

“You see so many terrible things on Facebook, and as soon as someone has a poor experience, they go directly to Facebook, so I thought it would be wonderful to recognize them among the negative posts.”