In a gold-plated look at women in film awards, Zendaya stuns.

Zendaya made a fashion statement in her most recent sighting, which drew a lot of attention.

When she arrived at the annual Women in Film Awards at the Academy Museum Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star was beaming. Zendaya wore a gray maxi dress with a gold art piece framing her torso from the Loewe Summer/Spring 2022 collection, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Zendaya accessorized her ensemble with a pair of dangling gold earrings. She finished off her ensemble with metallic pointed-toe heels.

Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, posted a video of the actress during the event. Roach referred to the 25-year-old actress as a “queen” in the message. The actress has been complimented for her fashion sense. Zendaya stunned the crowd at the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of “Dune” last month. She arrived in a nude Balmain gown that was custom-fitted and elegantly draped. She wore it with Christian Louboutin shoes that matched. According to People, she also donned Bulgari emeralds and diamonds.

Zendaya went for a wet style, parting her hair down the middle and adding modest waves. Zendaya wore pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a dramatic bottom lash to draw attention to her deep-set eyes. She finished off her ensemble with a glossy lip.

On Instagram, Zendaya shared photographs from the event, which earned nearly 10 million likes.

“I apologize for the delay in posting these; it’s been a long week, but one of the most memorable,” she wrote in the caption.

Her fans and followers showered her with praise in response to her message. Ava DuVernay, a film director, also commented on the post, pointing out what she thought made it one of her best appearances.

“It’s not just the magnificent gown, the stunning makeup, the great hair, the fantastic concept, the characteristic strut,” Ava wrote. “It’s your assurance that “I’m supposed to be here.” This is my own space. ‘It’s my turn.’ Continue to impress them. xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxox” As she promotes “Dune” and joins the press tour for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” later this year, many are anticipating seeing more of Zendaya’s wardrobe.

In July, Zendaya told ET, “I can’t wait for everyone to watch ‘Spider-Man’ when it comes out.” “And, you know, we all work so hard and are so close to achieving our goals. I’m ecstatic! I believe we’ll have a successful press tour.”