In a first peek from the film “I Am Jazz,” Jazz Jennings describes working out with friends as a “humbling” experience.

Now that she’s gained over 100 pounds, Jazz Jennings says her gym experience has “humbled” her.

Season 7 of “I Am Jazz” returns this week with a new episode. People shared an exclusive sneak peek ahead of Tuesday’s episode, which showed Jazz at the gym with her friends as she continues to work on losing weight.

The 21-year-old trans activist struggled to do the rower machine exercise at the start of the video. She complained about having a hard time doing medicine ball slams when she and her buddies went on to doing them.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not up to it.” But I can, and I’ll try… but I can’t,” Jazz confessed about her new fitness-focused lifestyle in a confessional.

Jazz reflected on a time when she was more active while giving her ideas about physically rigorous hobbies. She stated that the difficult workouts she used to take for granted are now “humbling” her.

“It’s embarrassing since I used to be so bossy when I was younger.” I used to be the greatest at soccer. I set the fastest time in the 40-yard dash. In the video, she says, “It’s like, ‘We’re humbling you.'”

In the teaser, Jazz and two of her friends are shown performing high jump squats as part of their fitness routine. Jazz took a pause after successfully completing 10 leaps and took the opportunity to congratulate her teammates.

“However, thank you for putting up with me. This is something I require. “I need to start someplace, you know,” she told her companions, “even if it’s hard and I’m suffering.”

Jazz revealed in a confessional that having her pals by her side means a lot to her because they’ve been so supportive of her weight loss efforts.

“They guarantee me that if my goal is to lose weight and become healthier, they will be there to support me,” she stated.

Jazz said in a Zoom interview with Today earlier this month that the current season will mostly focus on her weight loss quest.

She stated at the time that revealing her weight difficulties with the world made her feel vulnerable. She made it apparent, though, that she was willing to do it because she understood they'd be discussing a lot of topics that needed to be addressed.