In a fire, smoke ‘pours out’ of the window, causing traffic mayhem.

Following a fire, smoke was seen “pouring out” of a window, causing considerable traffic delays.

At 3.06 p.m. today, fire crews were dispatched to Halewood Road in Gateacre after reports of smoke coming from a house window.

At 3.13 p.m., firefighters and three fire engines arrived on the site.

The Washington Newsday reported that smoke was “pouring out” of the upper window of the house, and that emergency personnel were on the scene.

READ MORE: ‘Vile people’ strew dog feces and bricks on a 12-year-old boy’s grave

When they returned at the top of Gateacre Brow at 3.30 p.m., they said traffic was “really backed up.”

When firefighters entered the house, they discovered a fire in the kitchen.

They donned breathing protection and entered the property to extinguish the fire with a hose reel jet.

According to a representative for Merseyside Incident and Rescue, no one was injured in the fire, which was put out by 3.26 p.m.

“Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was called to Halewood Road, Gateacre, on Wednesday, September 8, following reports of smoke coming from a property window,” they told The Washington Newsday.

“Crews were dispatched at 3.06 p.m. and arrived at 3.13 p.m. Three fire engines were dispatched.

“When crews arrived, they discovered a fire in the property’s kitchen.

“Firefighters wearing breathing protection entered the property and extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet.

“There were no injuries, and the fire was put out by 3.26 p.m.

“Firefighters will be leaving the area shortly.”