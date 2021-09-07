In a ‘disgraceful’ burglary, a couple was attacked with knives by men.

In a “disgraceful” aggravated burglary, four men attacked two residents of an apartment.

At around 8.40 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, four males forced their way into a flat on Hawthorne Road in Bootle.

When the two tenants got home, they discovered the four in their flat and were attacked.

In a grey Vauxhall Zafira, the suspects fled fast.

A male victim was discovered with a hand injury and was treated by paramedics on the scene.

During the incident, no things were stolen.

The four suspects are all described as being in their early twenties and spoke with a Liverpool accent.

Two of them were clothed in black and wore facial covers. One of the men wore a black cap, grey trousers, and black shorts and had blond hair. The fourth man was dressed in a black hoody and grey slacks and had long, dark hair.

A police investigation is underway, with forensic, house-to-house, and CCTV searches being conducted in the region.

“This was a shameful crime, and we are working tirelessly to uncover those guilty and bring them to justice,” Detective Chief Inspector Gayle Rooney said.

“Anyone who was in the Hawthorne Road vicinity on Sunday night and noticed anyone or anything odd should contact us because they may have information that is crucial to our investigation.

“Likewise, if you spotted a grey Vauxhall Zafira being driven in the Bootle area on Sunday, or if you have any mobile phone or dashcam film, please contact us.

“We rely on members of the public to come forward and help us remove weapons and those who use them from our streets, so please contact us if you witnessed the incident or have any other information.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Merseyside Police through Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre, using reference 21000618869.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.