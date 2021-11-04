In a conservatorship battle, Britney Spears’ mother has requested $660,000 to cover legal fees.

Lynne Spears, the 66-year-old mother of Britney Spears, 39, has requested that Britney’s legal team cover her attorneys’ bills, which total more than $660,000.

Britney’s quality of life increased under the conservatorship, according to Lynne’s counsel, since she was involved in the legal process. According to Entertainment Tonight, they also say that she played a key part in getting Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, suspended as conservator.

The filings also revealed more details about the mistreatment of the “Criminal” singer while she was under Jamie’s custody. Jamie has since expressed support for ending the conservatorship, but Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, alleges Jamie has hidden intentions after the damage he inflicted on his daughter was made public, according to People.

This follows the singer’s now-deleted Instagram post in which she claimed her mother was the mastermind behind the conservatorship that devastated her life.

“My father [Jamie] may have launched the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mother is the one who offered him the idea,” Britney captioned. “She ruined my life in secret… my father isn’t wise enough to consider a conservatorship.” Lynne Spears’ attorneys claim she contacted the legal team to help her daughter “remove herself from what she viewed as a highly controlling environment” in a court request seeking costs on Monday. The fees for Lynne Spears’ attorneys at Jones Swanson are $840,000, but they will accept $504 thousand after a 40% discount. Ginzburg and Bronshteyn’s lawyers asked for slightly under $147 thousand as well. Following Judge Brenda Penny’s decision to remove Britney’s conservatorship on November 12, these fees will be considered during a court hearing on December 8th.

“Lynne discussed joining the conservatorship as an interested party extensively with Britney, and Britney enthusiastically agreed, and indeed asked her mother to join the case in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was experiencing,” according to the document, which contradicts Britney’s Instagram.