In a city center takeout, a man was kicked in the head and knocked out.

Following a brutal attack in Liverpool city centre, Merseyside Police have released CCTV photographs of two males they want to speak to.

The incident occurred approximately 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, and the victim spent several days in the hospital.

The man was allegedly punched to the ground and then kicked in the head at a takeaway on Leece Street, according to the police.

During rush hour, a schoolboy was struck by a police van.

As a result, the man was knocked out and suffered a jaw fracture.

After the incident, he was admitted to the hospital and treated for many days.

Near the restaurant, CCTV and witness inquiries were conducted, and officers released CCTV photos of two persons they believe could help with their investigation.

“This was a brutal attack that left a man with a significant injury, and his recuperation could take several months,” said Detective Inspector Chris Saidi.

“We’ve conducted a number of CCTV and witness investigations and would like to hear from anyone who recognizes the males in the photos.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was on Leece Street at the time of the assault and may have witnessed or know anything about it.”

Anyone with information should contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, using reference 21000585067.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.