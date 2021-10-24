In a city center nightclub, a woman was ‘shot with muscle relaxant.’

On a night out in Liverpool, a woman claims she was injected with muscle relaxant by a stranger.

Rebecca Derbyshire, 26, told the Mirror how she was protected from an attack by her pals.

“I felt something sharp go into my shoulder,” Rebecca, from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs, said. It was a very strange sensation.

When a man approaches a mother wheeling a pram in the rain, she becomes overwhelmed. “I turned around to my buddy and said, ‘I think I’ve just been injected.’

“She looked at my arm and stated there was a needle mark,” Rebecca explained. “We glanced about trying to figure out who would have done it.”

“It’s hard to imagine what would have happened if my friend hadn’t been there.”

On September 25, Rebecca and her buddy were drinking at the city center’s Rubber Soul pub when she became unwell and drowsy and went straight back to their hotel.

“I was mostly a bit foggy, disoriented, and stirred up, feeling a little sick and dizzy,” she explained.

She received a medical checkup afterwards, which included HIV and hepatitis tests. Doctors told her that whomever injected her didn’t know what they were doing because her blood stream was missing.

“The doctors believe it was probably muscle relaxants that temporarily paralyzed me,” she continued, “but we won’t know for sure until we find out who did it.”

Rebecca said she just reported the incident to authorities this week after witnessing other suspected victims of needle spiking come forward.

In the last two months, police around the country have documented 24 needle spiking attacks and 140 cases of drink spiking.

This month has seen an increase in reports of spiking using both needles and liquids.

“Afterwards, I believed I was being paranoid and going insane, so I tried to push it to the back of my mind,” Rebecca explained.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has directed police to look into the spike in spiking.

More than 160,000 individuals have signed a petition demanding that nightclubs conduct comprehensive searches of patrons upon entry.

When contacted, the Rubber Soul bar declined to comment. “The summary has come to an end.”