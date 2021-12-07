In a city center attack, a man was ‘kicked and hit with a metal crutch.’

After being attacked in Liverpool’s city center last night, a man suffered head injuries.

A man was assaulted by a gang of individuals at the intersection of Dale Street and Stanley Street, according to police.

The area was cordoned off, and the victim, a 36-year-old man with cuts to his head, was rushed to the hospital.

After a shooting at a gas station, two attempted murder suspects have been named.

During the attack, the victim was allegedly kicked and beaten with a metal crutch.

A 33-year-old man was detained on charges of S18 wounding with intent and possessing a Class B prohibited substance.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We received a report of a man being beaten by a group of individuals at the intersection of Dale Street and Stanley Street in Liverpool city centre around 6.40pm last night, Monday 7th December.

“The man was being kicked and a metal crutch was being used, according to witnesses.

“Patrols arrived and arrested a 33-year-old guy on suspicion of s18 wounding with intent and possession of a prohibited substance class B. He is currently being held in jail.

“A 36-year-old man had cuts on his head and was sent to the hospital for treatment. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000845847,” the statement reads.

After the event, a reporter from The Washington Newsday went to the location and chatted with neighborhood businesses.

“I started work and walked to the shop about an hour ago (7.30pm) and saw police everywhere on the street,” a takeaway worker on Dale Street stated. There was also an ambulance on the scene. It happened in a flash.

“They taped up the path and no one is permitted on it.”

“I was just in the shop and people started pouring in to enquire what was going on,” said the proprietor of a corner business near the cordon.

When the owner learned of the brawl, he described himself as “shocked” and that it was “not common” for the neighborhood.

“Considering the business is in Liverpool city centre, it’s peaceful,” he continued. Not quiet in the sense of people, but quiet in the sense of things like this.

“It’s a fantastic location.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”