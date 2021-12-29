In a candid video about hair loss, Jada Pinkett Smith discusses her battle with alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith is proud of her baldness.

In a frank video posted to Instagram Tuesday, the 50-year-old actress updated her struggle with alopecia — an autoimmune disorder that damages hair follicles, resulting in bald spots and hair loss — after deciding to chop off all of her hair earlier this year.

Pinkett Smith flaunted a bald patch in the center of her scalp in the video, and she talked about how she’s making the best of her hair loss.

“At this point, all I can do is chuckle,” she admitted. “As you know, I’ve been dealing with alopecia for a long time, then one day, look at this line right here. Take a look at that.” “So it simply showed up like that,” she said, “and this is going to be a little more difficult for me to hide.” So I figured I’d just post it so you guys don’t have any questions.” Pinkett Smith, on the other hand, seemed to embrace the change as she revealed some possible styling suggestions, including putting rhinestones on her bald scalp patch and creating “a tiny crown.” “Mama’s going to have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she has brain surgery or something,” she joked in the description of the Instagram video. “I’m going to be friends with this alopecia for the rest of my life!” “Gorgeous as always…,” Jahnavi Harrison wrote in the comments area, expressing her admiration for Pinkett Smith. It’s the location of your tiara!” After some persuasion from her 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith, whom she shares with husband Will Smith, the “Girls Trip” star chose to shave her head totally in July.

Pinkett Smith flaunted the style at the time on Instagram, posting a snapshot of herself posing with her kid as well as a video showing off her then-newly shaven head.

In the caption, Pinkett Smith wrote, “Willow had me do it because it was time to let go.” “BUT… with this shed, my 50s are about to be wonderfully lit.” The actress came out about her “problems with hair loss” in a 2018 “Red Table Talk” episode regarding body confessions, explaining why she had been wearing turbans.

When she first started losing “handfuls” of hair in the shower, Pinkett Smith was scared, and the possibility of turning bald had her “shaking in panic.”

“My hair has always been a huge part of who I am. Taking precautions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.