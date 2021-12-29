In a candid Instagram post, Drew Barrymore pledges to prioritize her health.

Self-care is believed to be the best kind of love, and Drew Barrymore appears to have gotten the message. In a new Instagram post, the “Never Been Kissed” actress pledged to prioritize her health.

The 46-year-old actress posted a snapshot of a weighing scale with a yellow sticky note above it that reads, “Say something good to yourself,” to her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

She wrote a long post describing her hectic lifestyle and how fatigued she is from it all. “To me, the mental aspect of wellbeing is crucial!” Work has left me weary. I don’t give a damn about the numbers! However, I’m bloated from eating poorly. I’m not getting enough sleep. So much time spent working. She began her lengthy comment, “I have a week off and I want to remove those barnacles!” she added, adding that she needed a “redo reboot.” The “Drew Barrymore Show” host then went on to say that she will be practicing self-care during her time off and see what a week of positive adjustments can do for her.

“Now I know that if I return to my kids’ work-life balance, I won’t be able to live as healthy.” “However, it’s nice to go all out this week to see what I can scrape off myself,” she wrote, adding that it’s all about “eating healthy, meditation, walking, and remaining balanced,” which she acknowledged is “hard to do in the thick of real life.” “However, it will be a fun trip to discover how I can really take care of myself and prioritize wellbeing,” she said. “Which, most of the time, isn’t an option. That’s probably why it’s called balance. PS: I’M GOING TO INVENT A NEW WEIGHING METHOD.” “Why not chuck the scale altogether and go with how you FEEL?!,” one user wrote in response to her article. We place far too much emphasis on the scale, which is nothing more than a number. I really like your post-it note! ” This isn’t the first time the “Charlie’s Angels” actress has spoken openly about her mental health issues. Barrymore talked about her “calm, confident” sobriety path on CBS’ “This Morning” earlier this month, revealing that she had been sober for nearly two and a half years.