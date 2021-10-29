In a behind-the-scenes Liverpool post, Harvey Elliott gives a 24-word injury update.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool teenager, has updated his recuperation after the serious injury he sustained against Leeds in September.

After suffering a fracture dislocation in his ankle, the teenager was stretchered off the pitch at Elland Road and transported to hospital, where he received successful surgery.

Despite the fact that his extended layoff came at a time when he had just recently gotten into the Liverpool team, Elliott has remained upbeat on social media and allowed fans to follow his progress.

He tweeted a video of himself jogging the length of a swimming pool at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby earlier this week.

He posted a series of videos on his Instagram account on Thursday night, illustrating how he is recovering in the gym.

The 18-year-old was seen lifting weights and executing squat rows and upper body workouts while working on strengthening his wounded left leg.

“Another day of improving,” Elliott captioned another video of him jogging on the spot in the swimming pool. We’re almost there. Reds, thank you for all of your support thus far! I appreciate it as always. “I’ll be in touch soon.” Before his injury, the teenage midfielder had made four appearances for Liverpool this season and was in line for his third consecutive league start under Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott, on the other hand, is expected to return to the Reds before the end of the season.

Following his surgery last month, Liverpoolfc.com spoke with club doctor Jim Moxon on what fans may expect from the player’s recovery:

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the pitch right away,” he continued, “and Harvey had surgery today to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident.”

“Since the operation was a success, he may now begin his comeback.”

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”