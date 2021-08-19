In a Beatles feature film, a Liverpool actor wanted to play Ringo Starr.

For a Liverpool actor, playing one of the Fab Four on screen may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Dan Hubbard Casting is looking for a young actor between the ages of 19 and 25 to play Ringo Starr in the upcoming film Midas Man.

Midas Man is the first full film to portray the tale of Beatles manager Brian Epstein’s life and career.

The film, directed by Jonas…kerlund, will look at Epstein’s participation in the cultural upheaval of the 1960s as well as his influence on pop music around the world.

Anyone interested in playing Ringo Starr must be from Liverpool or be able to “do the accent very well.”

Actors are requested to identify if they have any drumming experience, therefore if you can play the drums, you may have an advantage over other applicants.

However, if you want to be considered for an audition, you must act quickly, since the deadline for submissions is fast approaching on Wednesday, August 25.

The casting call said: “Actor wanted to play Ringo Starr in new Brian Epstein biopic ‘Midas Man.’

“Must be available to shoot in Liverpool on the 11th of October for 9 weeks, with rehearsals in London on the 6th of September.

“I’m between the ages of 19 and 15. This is a compensated speaking part.

“Please send a photo and contact information to [email protected]

“If you have any drumming experience, please let us know.

“Drums. Pete Best was the last Beatle, and he was replaced by John Lennon. Great deadpan counterpoint to John Lennon’s wit and cattiness. Genuine Liverpudlians or those who can perform the accent well are preferred. With your submission, please indicate where you are from.

“Deadline for submissions 25th August.”