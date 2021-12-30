In a BBC interview about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Alan Dershowitz was not “an impartial analyst.”

The BBC requested on-air comments from Alan Dershowitz, a former lawyer for alleged sex trafficking co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein, after the verdict for Ghislaine Maxwell was announced to the public on Wednesday.

Now, the BBC is apologizing to viewers for the clear conflict of interest, and it’s looking into how Dershowitz got dragged into the issue in the first place. Maxwell, 63, was found guilty of five of the six offenses including sex trafficking of minors under the age of 18.

“Last night’s interview with Alan Dershowitz following the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict did not meet BBC editorial standards because Mr. Dershowitz was not a qualified person to interview as an unbiased analyst, and we did not make the essential context obvious to our audience,” says the BBC. On Twitter, the BBC News Press Team responded, “We will check into how this happened.”

Dershowitz, who has represented high-profile defendants such as O.J. Simpson, Harvey Weinstein, Julian Assange, and Donald Trump, turned to Twitter to defend the BBC and his attendance on the show.

Dershowitz, 83, defended Epstein in 2008 when he was accused of seeking sex with children. To make matters worse for BBC, Virginia Giuffre claims that Dershowitz was one of the persons Epstein trafficked her to, claiming six times in an interview for Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” that he was one of the people Epstein trafficked her to. Dershowitz, on the other hand, adamantly denies these charges and has never been charged with a crime. One of Prince Andrew’s primary accusers is Giuffre. Following the Maxwell conviction, the BBC requested an interview, during which I plainly revealed that I, Prince Andrew, and other persons had been accused of having sex with Virginia Guffre in a series of tweets.

Because of her lack of credibility, the prosecution made the prudent decision not to call her as a witness. Victims of Epstein’s abuse have been interviewed numerous times by the media.

It is perfectly acceptable for the media to interview victims of Guiffre’s bogus charges as long as all information is provided and no one is deceived.

Dershowitz was also a Harvard professor from 1964 to 2013, and the BBC referred to him as a “constitutional lawyer,” which he is. However, the BBC failed to mention that he was Epstein’s former lawyer or that he had been accused of soliciting sex from an alleged victim.

He utilized his BBC platform to call Giuffre's veracity into doubt, arguing