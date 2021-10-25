In a ‘barbaric incident,’ a kitten’s ear was chopped off with a Stanley knife.

After suffering horrible injuries in a ‘cruel’ attack in Liverpool, a kitten is lucky to be alive.

After being discovered ‘soaked in blood’ on the street earlier this month, the five-week-old cat was sent to County Cat Rescue on County Road.

Further investigations revealed that the kitten, called Pumpkin, had been’slashed’ with a sharp item thought to be a Stanley knife after undergoing three major operations.

“A member of the public brought him in to us wrapped in a jumper, covered in blood,” rescue owner Maria Miller told the Echo.

“Someone had slit under his tail, removing all the fur from the bone to the tip, and hacked his ear clean off.” It’s terrible.” It was a disaster. He was found abandoned on the street when he was only five weeks old.

“It makes me sick to think that someone could do such a thing to an innocent animal.” He’s so little that he fits in the palm of my hand.

“It’s terrifying to think someone could do something like that.” If he hadn’t come in when he did, the kitten would have died of infection.” Pumpkin is recuperating well, despite his heinous injuries, and has ‘come so far already.’

The rescue center posted about the ‘appalling injuries’ on Facebook.

“You get used to seeing injuries, but never like this caused by a human,” they stated.

“What kind of beast tortures a small child?”

Maria went on to claim that they’re witnessing a ‘surge’ in cats and kittens seeking a new forever home come to their rescue.

“We’re swamped,” she continued, “but what can you do but help them?”

Animals are also being injured in greater numbers. We observed a cat thrown over our wall four weeks ago, wrapped in a freezer bag with no fur.

“Kittens are being given away, but no one wants to pay for them. That is the problem.”

“They don’t consider the full picture, which includes vet fees, flea and worming, and neutering.” People are unaware of the cost of upkeep.

“Others believe that if they can breed them, it will be easy money.

“What we’ve seen with Pumpkin is unbelievable.”

