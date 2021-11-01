In a ‘appalling’ Halloween attack, a man was stabbed many times.

In a ‘appalling’ attack in Seaforth yesterday, a young guy was stabbed many times.

After an attack on Claremont Road on Sunday, October 31, police were summoned to reports of a man suffering stab wounds on Sandy Lane.

On Halloween, about 6.30 p.m., a stabbing occurred in the vicinity as children were trick-or-treating.

The person was brought to the hospital with critical injuries after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Officers have confirmed that the individual is still in the hospital, but that his condition is stable.

During the attack, his phone was apparently stolen.

The area of Claremont Road and Sandy Lane was cordoned off by Merseyside Police.

Jay Halpin, a detective inspector, said: “An investigation into a heinous incident that left a young man injured is still in its early stages.

“Knife crime has no place in our neighborhoods, and we rely on the public to come forward with information about such crimes in order to keep our streets safe.

“Please come forward if you were in the Seaforth area yesterday evening and observed anything or anyone strange.

“Likewise, if you were traveling in the vicinity and have dashcam film, please check it and let us know if you notice anything.

“Tell us everything you know about this incident, and we’ll do everything we can to get individuals who use weapons to terrorize and damage our communities off our streets.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact the police social media desk with reference 21000757370 on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.