In a 2019 labor lawsuit against a rumored mistress, Dr. Dre’s alleged affair was revealed: report.

According to a source, Dr. Dre’s alleged affair with Kili Anderson was cited in a labor case brought against her in 2019 by a former employee.

During their protracted divorce case, Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, have been disputing about a prenuptial agreement. Young’s lawyers have requested that the rapper’s alleged mistresses, Jillian Speer, Crystal Rogers, and Anderson, be deposed in his divorce case, according to Page Six.

Dre has been accused of having an affair with Anderson via tabloid stories since 2013. There were even rumors that they were expecting a child together.

Dre has denied the relationship. Page Six has learned that Dre’s name was cited in court filings defending Anderson and her tanning salon Body Bakery in a wrongful termination action filed against her in the Superior Court of California by a former employee, Brian Zerba.

“Additionally, Kili Anderson, the owner of the tanning salon, is said to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and as a result, she required all at-will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private,” according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

“Plaintiff repeatedly violated this term of his employment by asking other employees what they knew about Ms. Anderson, her kid, and the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre,” the filings added.

Anderson’s attorneys also claimed that the case filed by her ex-employee was a “shakedown,” adding that “plaintiff believes defendant has money since she is involved in a relationship with a celebrity/artist.”

Anderson and Dre’s lawyers have yet to react to demands for comment.

Anderson, Speer, and Rogers were fined $2,500 in April for “resisting” a subpoena attempt. Their lawyer, Kris LeFan, submitted a motion alleging that none of them knew anything about Dre’s divorce case, but the judge disagreed.

Dre and Young, who married in 1996, divorced last year after 24 years of marriage. She filed for divorce in June 2020, alleging irreconcilable differences. Truice, a 24-year-old son, and Truly, a 20-year-old daughter, are the exes’ two adult children.

According to Page Six, while Young requested $2 million in monthly spousal support last year, a judge ordered in July that the music entrepreneur pay his ex-wife $293,306 each month.