In 50 Cent’s show “Black Mafia Family,” Eminem will play White Boy Rick.

With 50 Cent’s new television drama series “Black Mafia Family,” Eminem is preparing to return to acting (BMF).

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, confirmed the news of the show on Twitter on Tuesday.

50 Cent wrote, “Oh yes, I’m bringing the big dogs out.” “I couldn’t do a performance about Detroit without include the legend @eminem,” she says. This nonsense is over now that he’s been cast as white Boy Rick in BMF. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #greenlightgang.”

Eminem will play Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, in the series, which is based on a true story. According to Billboard, Wershe worked as an FBI informant and sold firearms and drugs while a member of the Detroit gang when he was 14 to 16.

Wershe was arrested for cocaine possession at the age of 17 when officials dumped him. He was given a life sentence in prison. He was paroled and released in 2020 at the age of 50.

Apart from his music videos, Eminem has never worked on screen.

He most recently appeared in the film “8 Mile,” which was released in 2002. Curtis Hanson directed the film, which was written by Scott Silver.

Fans expressed their displeasure with 50 Cent’s news in the comments section.

“Imagine being so adored by Eminem that you got him to deliver a speech at your Hollywood Walk of Fame, was mentioned in his EMPD2 verse, and even got him to star in your own show,” one of the fans commented.

“I was waiting for Em to join your green light gang of blockbuster series, but I was hoping he’d be in POWER:FORCE with Tommy as either his biggest rival/enemy or his new right hand man replacing Season 1 Ghost, but this is a pretty awesome roll for Em as well,” another fan said. I’m going to fw it.”

Wershe’s character has already appeared in a film and a documentary. In 2017, the Starz network released the documentary “White Boy,” which is now available on Netflix. In 2018, the film “White Boy Rick” was also released.