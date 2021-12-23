In 5 Easy Steps, Learn How To Cook A Ham For Christmas 2021.

Christmas may be a little more difficult this year, with some unsure of how to celebrate due to a new wave of probable COVID-19 infections, while others hope to re-establish traditions that were abandoned due to the pandemic in 2020. Whatever the celebrations entail this year, some components will almost certainly remain the same, such as cooking a ham for dinner.

Those who are preparing their own supper on December 25 won’t have to worry about it being too tough, since there are numerous recipes available that can make a ham easier to prepare than it appears. Check out this simple recipe, which is ideal for anyone who is trying their hand at creating a ham for the first time, or who simply wants to spice things up for dinner this time. (Image courtesy of A Pretty Life in the Suburbs).

What you’ll require:

Honey Glaze Ingredients: Step-by-Step Recipe

1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and place the ham on a roasting pan.

2. Score the top of the ham diagonally with a sharp knife, about 1 inch apart and no more than 14 inch deep. Fill the pan halfway with water or ginger ale, cover with tin foil, and bake for about 12 hours.

3. Melt butter in a saucepan over low-medium heat to produce the glaze. Combine the brown sugar, honey, mustard, and orange juice in a mixing bowl. Cook, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved. When finished, the glaze should be slightly thick, and it will continue to thicken as it cools. Do not allow the mixture to come to a boil.

4. Remove the ham from the oven after it has finished cooking and sprinkle the glaze over the top and into all of the crevices. Continue baking for another 30 minutes, this time uncovered.

5. Remove the ham from the oven and drizzle with additional glaze. Before cutting, let it rest for 15 minutes wrapped in tin foil.