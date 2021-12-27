In 2022, there are ten shows that you should not miss.

Many terrific programs graced the networks and streaming providers this year, making it a great year for viewers. Next year, more fascinating series will premiere on your favorite networks and platforms, extending the pleasure. Here’s a list of the ten shows you’ll definitely want to watch in 2022, just to give you an idea.

The Dragon’s House

This long-awaited prequel to the phenomenally successful “Game of Thrones” is expected to launch next year, though a precise release date has yet to be confirmed. “The House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” will focus on the Targaryen civil war. HBO and HBO Max will broadcast the series.

How I Got to Know Your Father

The drama is set in the near future and flashes back to 2021, when Sophie, portrayed by Hilary Duff, and her close-knit pals are navigating their lives, including who they want to be and how they fall in love, in an era of digital apps and apparently infinite options. Beginning January 18, 2022, “How I Met Your Father” will be available on Hulu.

Bridgerton

Netflix’s second-most popular show in 2021 will return the following year. Season 2 of “Bridgerton,” which will premiere on March 25, 2022, will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, in his quest for love.

Euphoria

The popular adolescent drama series’ second season will reveal what’s in store for Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), who broke up in the Season 1 finale as the former went through a drug relapse.

Season 2 of “Euphoria” will premiere on HBO Max on January 9, 2022.

The Gilded Age (also known as the Golden Age) was a period

“The Gilded Age,” set in 1882, chronicles the story of Marian Brook, who comes from rural Pennsylvania to New York City to live with her wealthy aunts after her father dies. It will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on January 24, 2022.

Pam and Tommy are a couple.

The limited series is based on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones’ whirlwind affair and how they dealt with the backlash after their sex tape was released by an enraged electrician they fired in 1995. On February 2, 2022, Hulu will release “Pam & Tommy.”

Anna’s Invention

The mini-series follows Anna Delvey, a phony socialite whose true identity is Anna Sorokin, who was found guilty of robbery and larceny in 2019.