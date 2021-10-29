In 2022, the Eagles will perform at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool for their 50th anniversary.

The Eagles will perform at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in 2022, bringing their critically praised act to the UK.

The Eagles, one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s, will perform hits from their entire career, including Hotel California, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, and many others.

The tour will also visit London, Edinburgh, and Dublin in the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the tour will be in high demand when they go on sale on Friday, November 5 at 9 a.m. with 150 million albums sold globally, six number one albums, and six Grammy Awards.

The Eagles have spanned generations and genres to solidify their status as timeless musical heroes, performing even after leader Glenn Frey passed away in 2016.

The Eagles’ remaining members, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, will tour alongside Vince Gill, an American country artist, and Deacon Frey, the late Glenn Frey’s son.

Big Little Town will perform as a special guest at the Anfield Stadium show.

Tour dates for the Eagles in 2022

Arnhem, Gelredome, Friday, June 17th, 2022

Liverpool Anfield Stadium, Monday, June 20th, 2022

Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Dublin Aviva Stadium, Friday, June 24, 2022

Sunday, June 26th, 2022 – 12:00 a.m. BST in London Hyde Park is a park in London (plus Robert Plant and Alison Krauss) Where can I get tickets? Tickets go on general sale at LiveNation.co.uk beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 5. Eagles.com will provide additional details.