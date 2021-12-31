In 2022, a Lemon Pig Could Bring You Good Luck: How To Make One.

A little bit of luck won’t hurt if you want to make 2022 your year. The lemon pig has arrived.

Yes, the lemon pig is a craft project turned good luck symbol that many people are hoping would bring them a better 2022 in the New Year.

According to CNN, these tabletop centerpieces that were popular in the 19th and early 20th centuries have resurfaced after cookbook author Anna Pallai shared a historical recipe from the 1971 party planning book "401 Party and Holiday Ideas from Alcoa."

Alcoa is an aluminum business that invented the cookbook in order to sell more foil, which was used to make the curly tail of the lemon pig.

For a New Year’s photo, I created a lemon pig.

The lemon pig, which is a lemon with toothpick legs, a coin mouth, and cloves for eyes, quickly became viral on social media, with users showing off their creations and wishing for good luck in the New Year.

The lemon pig, which is a lemon with toothpick legs, a coin mouth, and cloves for eyes, quickly became viral on social media, with users showing off their creations and wishing for good luck in the New Year. The early origins of the lemon pig, however, have nothing to do with luck.

The lemon pig was originally mentioned in Frank Bellow’s book “The Art of Amusing,” published in 1865. According to CNN, the book recalls how the lemon pig thrilled children but makes no mention of how it brought them good fortune.

When President Rutherford B. Hayes was the 19th President of the United States, he got a lemon pig from a citizen, which is now on display at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. It has endured for almost a century, but it is a little wilted and discolored.

You can make your own lemon pig to enhance your chances of having greater luck in 2022. Here’s how you can do it on your own!